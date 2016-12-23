the-gift-of-giving

By ELLEN TIAMU

A GROUP of women in Port Moresby last week astonished some ‘street people’ when they turned up with goodies for them. Beggars around some parts of Port Moresby were pleasantly surprised when the Human Development Institute (HDI) Alumni group brought them cooked food, fruits, bottled water and fizzy drinks.

An old woman begging by the side of the main road at Taurama was so taken by the kind gesture that she couldn’t hold back her tears.

There are people in PNG who are looking forward to Christmas Day celebrations. Many have saved for this festive season and will be all out to buy presents for family and friends. In the rural areas, there might not be much money or prezzies but many village folks still eagerly anticipate the day because it will bring whole villages together for church service.

Bringing food to share after service as well as having a game of sack race or spoon and lemon race are what unites congregations on this special day.

But for some, Sunday 25 of December is going to be the same old day.

These ‘unimportant’ people from the lower rung of society will still be struggling to make ends meet. They will be lucky to have a good meal that day and presents are out of the question for them.

Around the world, some groups arrange meals, shelter or charitable projects for the less fortunate in society who do not have a home or have very little or no money at all.

Last Tuesday I was invited to join the group of eight women from HDI, and two men, for the first part of the drive around Boroko, Taurama, Koki and Badili to hand out the gift packs to beggars on the streets. The gesture brought joy to both the givers and recipients. Joy, to the givers because they were helping a child of God. Joy, for the recipient because they felt cared for.

Alumni coordinator Barbara Nenewa said this was the first time they have embarked on this campaign, titled, Loving service to the needy, with the group resolving to go out in a bigger way next year.

“We believe that Christmas is a time for giving and our group decided that we should give to the needy.

There is a feeling of greater satisfaction in giving to people who cannot give back to you.”

“All this was made possible through assistance from founder and chairman of HDI, Papa Sam and also to CEO, Samuel Tam Jr who gave us the resources for this community service,” Barbara said.

This story illustrates Jesus’ teaching that He shares with us in the Gospel: “Whatever you did for the least brothers of Mine, you did for Me”) Matthew 25:40. Mother Teresa of Calcutta once said;

“Today the poor of our world are looking up at you. Do you look back at them with compassion? Do you have compassion for the people who are hungry? They are hungry not only for bread and rice, they are hungry to be recognized as human beings. They are hungry for you to know that they have their dignity and they want to be treated as you are treated. They are hungry for love.”

Be generous and inspire others to do the same. Do not wait for Christmas to help someone in need. Trying to do one good deed a day should be the start to a more fulfilling life. After all, the Bible tells us that God has promised to give us abundantly if we share our blessings with others.

Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. 2 Corinthians 7-8.

