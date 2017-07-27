The plane has landed

THE people of Rigo Open electorate have spoken through the ballot box and we no longer need his leadership.

We need new leadership and direction to rescue our crashing plane.

We need the likes of newly elected member Captain Lekwa Gure, a former airline pilot.

Gure should see that all his advisers and middlemen play their roles with honesty, professionalism and transparency so that they can deliver good services to the people of Rigo open.

The game was a close tussle between Gure and Turai Elemi to unseat Ano Pala.

Congratulations Captain Gure and all the people of Rigo open.

Let’s all work together as one and deliver services to our hard-working people.

