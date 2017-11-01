Theatre names student winners

The Moresby Arts Theatre has announced the winners of the student actor awards for its recent youth arts programme.

The awards were for the best play, best male and female actors, best director and best stage director, among others.

Fate of the Unspoken by Jubilee Secondary School won the best play award and the runner-up was Child Abuse by Marianville Secondary School.

Willie Dean, who played ‘Father’ in Fate of the Unspoken, was voted the best male actor and Melba Kada, ‘Mother’ in the same play, was voted best female actor.

In the youth arts programme, 500 grade nine students learnt about important social issues from local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and then performed short plays about them.

The acting lessons were provided by drama teachers at the University of Goroka.

The three winning five-minute plays will be performed at the MAT annual dinner on Nov 18.

The dinner will also feature awards for the best performances by the MAT theatre company, an auction with items valued up to K10,000, singers, dancers and a range of entertainment.

With the dinner’s theme “Heroes and Villains”, it is anticipated a lot of people will don costumes of their favourite good guys and bad guys, be it Donald Trump, Batman, Wonder Woman, Hermione Granger, Nelson Mandela, or Malala Yousafzai.

The other Arts Programme winners were best director Solange Dawana for Fate of the Unspoken (Voice of Tomorrow), Jubilee Catholic Secondary School; best stage manager Elias Guria for Favouritism (The Royals), Jubilee Catholic Secondary School; best scriptwriter Glenson Kiripe, De La Salle Secondary School; and best poster went to Willie Dean for Fate of the Unspoken (Voice of Tomorrow).

Like this: Like Loading...