Theft case differed

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Probation Office is yet to complete means assessment and pre-sentence reports for five men convicted for stealing more than K6 million from G4S security company (G4S) two years ago.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika (pictured) on Monday at the Waigani National Court the Probation Office advised that it was still working on the reports.

Sir Gibbs adjourned the case against Paul Steven, Samson Banaso, Hubert Korede, Stewart Korina and Gelison William to May 22 to give time to the Probation Office to complete their reports.

The reports are important as they will assist the court to deal with the type of punishment to be imposed on the prisoners.

Their accomplice Casper Louise, from Morobe, will be dealt with today.

Louise was the only one who pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to steal and stealing when the indictments were read to them on March 7.

The others pleaded not guilty and a trial was conducted and the court found them guilty on both charges.

Sir Gibbs issued an order to the Probation Office yesterday to compile reports for Louise as well.

The court convicted Steven, Banaso, Korede, Korina and William on April 14 with one count each for conspiracy to steal and stealing of K5.96 million from G4S on Oct 4, 2013.

The money belonged to Maybank Limited (now Kina Bank).

Louise, Steven, William, Korede and Korina were employed by G4S during the period the offences were committed.

At about 8.15am on Oct 4, 2013, there was a call from Maybank for G4S to transport seven tin boxes containing cash to the Bank of PNG.

The court found that instead of removing seven boxes, they removed 19 containing K5,960,000 in total.

The armoured car carrying the money did not reach BPNG but was driven to another location where the boxes were then transferred to a waiting vehicle.

From there the money was brought to a residence at East Boroko and distributed.

