Theft forces indefinite closure of market

THE Kamkumung Market in Lae will be closed for an indefinite period following the theft of a mobile phone and wallet belonging to a high-ranking soldier.

The soldier, attached with the Igam Barracks Engineering Battalion, had parked his vehicle at the roadside market around 3am last Thursday when an unidentified suspect removed his mobile phone and wallet inside the vehicle.

The phone was said to contain important military files and the wallet contained some cash.

Kamkumung resident Betty Kiage of Chimbu said after realising that his phone and wallet went missing; the enraged soldier asked the people to return his properties but they did nothing.

She said the frustrated soldier went away and returned with a contingent of armed police and army officers in 12 vehicles and they burnt down market tables along the roadside.

Petty crimes and opportunistic type of stealing is rife at the Kamkumung Market area and its periphery.

Landowner and community leader Samson Timson said the community had a meeting with the soldiers and policemen and assured them that the suspect would be found.

“The officer’s phone was already recovered and returned to him. We have also contributed K500 and gave it to the soldier to say sorry to him for what had happened,” Timson said.

He said that he was in agreement for the market to be closed indefinitely until things returned to normal.

