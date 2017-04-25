Theft using mobile banking

A MAN is in custody charged with stealing using a mobile banking service, at Waigani Police Station.

In the Waigani Commital Court on Friday was Lavai John, from Masia village, Goilala, Central.

The amount involved is K2500, which belonged to a company. John was alleged to have used mobile banking to transfer the money to his account for personal use.

The court was told that John made several transactions on Dec 17, 2016.

Senior Magistrate Cosmas Bidar said the use of mobile banking has made stealing common nowadays.

“It is a good thing to make transactions through mobile banking, however it is another tough task waiting ahead to recover the money transferred.”

Bidar adjourned the case to May 22 and ordered that John, who was not able to provide a permanent address, be remanded in custody till then.

