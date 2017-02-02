Thief gets 11yrs for recieving stolen money

By CHARLES MOI

A CENTRAL man who received K322,660 from the Maybank robbery in Port Moresby in 2013 has been jailed by the Waigani National Court for 11 years.

But the offender Thomas Karo, aged 40, will only serve a jail term of five years, eight months, two weeks and five days at Bomana prison after the court deducted time spent in custody and suspended a further two years.

Justice Panuel Mogish, in sentencing Karo yesterday, said the court had a duty to impose a stern punishment to reflect the gravity of the offence.

“The offender’s overall conduct clearly demonstrates a person determined to conceal his involvement at all costs,” Mogish said.

Mogish described Karo as a person who was prepared to avoid arrest concerning his involvement in the robbery of the century.

“The robbery and subsequent receipt of the monies was carefully planned and executed,” he said.

“He had prior knowledge of the robbery and he knew he would get his share after the robbery was committed.”

According to the State prosecution, between Oct 1, 2013 and Oct 31, 2013 in Port Moresby, Karo received K322,660 belonging to Maybank which was obtained from the armed robbery.

The robbery occurred on Oct 4, 2013.

After receiving his share, Karo transported part of the proceeds from the robbery contained in a box to the residence of his friend Henry Maiva, at the Konebada Petroleum Park in Central.

Karo told Maiva that the box contained magical stuff and it should not be touched.

Karo also took some money to his home at Taurama in Port Moresby.

Police investigations led to Karo being questioned and apprehended.

Police raided Maiva’s house and discovered K244,360.

A further K78,300 was found in Karo’s possession.

Police charged Karo for receiving stolen property which carried a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty in court to the charge on July 20 last year. The aggravating factor in the case was that Karo planned to hide the money while mitigating factors were his guilty plea and that he had no prior convictions.

Like this: Like Loading...