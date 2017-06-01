WITH all the sweet talk and promises that are being offered, first check if the candidate is living in his ivory tower and has only come down to earth to be voted in so that they will build their towers higher.

The best candidates are the ones who rub shoulders everyday with the grass roots, eat with them, sleep with them, share the pains together and worship God together.

These are sheep separated from the goats, once voted in, their offices and homes will be open to their voters and hear their cries.

The Rigo district has this type of men and women that have put up their hands to lead us.

The two men, a doctor, a pilot and eight ladies rub shoulders everyday with the public and have a strong Christian standing. Think before you vote

Rigo Tubuna

