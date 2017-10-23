Think big and make a change

CAN a security officer be a pilot?

Can a cleaner be a doctor?

Can a widow be an entrepreneur?

Can a primary school teacher be a university lecturer?

People of Papua New Guinea, to be honest with you all, we have been looking down on ourselves for too long.

We have been respecting the status quo of this country for too long. Please, get out of thinking small.

It does not matter what small position you hold in this country:You can rise up to the top.

Many people of this country thinks that only a minority of the population of this country are meant to get highly-paid jobs.

I doubt that my people.

You all are having sleeping giants inside you.

A hospital cleaner can be a top doctor.

It all begins with our mindset.

You are created by your thoughs.

If you think you can do it, you are right.

If you think you can’t, you are right also.

I don’t like my country PNG to have a population that thinks small.

If it is important to you, you will find a way.

If it is not important, you will find an excuse.

The choice is yours.

Nothing changes if nothing changes.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

