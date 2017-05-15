More thinking needed in rugby theses days

THE PNG Hunters need to do more thinking in the field in order to improve the game standard

It is long overdue for our PNG rugby league players to know how to apply basic modern rugby game patterns in the field.

Game after game the PNG Hunters are still making mistakes.

Though some games were won by Hunters, but these were observed to be struggled wins.

One of those major areas that need improvements is where players are rushing to receive the ball from the ball carrier.

How do you think the runner will gain meters when he is getting the ball from a close range and making very close hit-ups to the opponents?

It is about time the players must stand deep and wide to receive the ball and run through the gaps to gain meters to the opponent side.

Most times ball is being killed because of the ball runner is not standing deep and running into the opponents and easily being put down.

The rugby league games nowadays played are involving a lot of thinking in the field.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...