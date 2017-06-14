This has to stop: Turi

By Rebecca Kuku

POLICE are determined to “wipe out” police brutality from the force, with rogue officers facing dismissal and other disciplinary action, on top of what the courts mete out to them.

Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi told The National that the officers who allegedly assaulted a doctor in Port Moresby had been identified and investigated by the police internal affairs directorate.

The station commanders at Badili and Waigani will also face disciplinary action for failing to control those under their command.

“The officers will be charged for committing a crime and dismissed from the police force,” Turi said.

“We have been trying to stop police brutality in the force and have been constantly telling the police station commanders to control their officers so that this does not occur. So the two station commanders will also be penalised as I will not tolerate officers who break the laws.

“We will be treating this case as a serious matter and will ensure that these rogue officers are charged as any ordinary citizen who breaks the law. They will face harsher punishments because they are law officers who broke the law.”

Dr Newman Berry said he was returning from dropping off family members near the June Valley Primary School at around 9pm on May 31, when he had a flat tyre.

He stopped to contact his relatives for assistance when he said officers, who arrived in a police vehicle accused him of being involved with rascals and began assaulting him.

Last week, members of the National Doctors Association threatened to go on strike if police failed to discipline the officers involved.

Turi yesterday called on the courts to severely punish police officers who broke the law. “We have to make a stand now to wipe out police brutality,” he said.

