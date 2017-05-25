Thousands of primary school girls vaccinated

A TOTAL of 8512 primary school girls in Port Moresby have been vaccinated against the human papilloma virus (HPV) infection.

Project coordinator Dr Edward Waramin said the target was to cover more than 6000 girls in the next two weeks.

“There have been no major immediate side effects for the girls receiving the vaccine injection,” he said.

“Schools to be covered in the next two weeks are Tokarara, June Valley, Ororo, Car Memorial, Eki Vaki, Tatana, Ted Diro, Hagara, Baruni, St Michaels and Daugo.”

He called on teachers at the Eki Vaki and Hagara primary schools to allow girls between 9 and 14 to be vaccinated.

“Some staff are sick and absent causing delays because consent and registration forms are locked in their offices,” Waramin said.

“They are absent from school when the health teams arrive.

“We encourage parents to sign and return consent forms to the schools to allow their daughters to get vaccinated.

“This is a life-saving intervention that all parents should consider and consent to.”

He said after all schools were covered, there would be a mop-up period of one week.

The teams will re-visit all the schools to vaccinate those who missed out.

