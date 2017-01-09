Thousands of properties without will, Popuna says

By DAPHNE WANI

THE Public Curator has more than 1000 properties belonging to people who died intestate (leaving no wills behind), Jacob Popuna says.

“There is a big load of cases that we are trying to clarify,” Popuna said.

Popuna said the Public Curators Act 1951 would be amended by Parliament this year.

“The current act was brought in from Independence and it is still existing. Under the current circumstances, much of it does not apply to our rapidly changing society today,” he said.

“For example (after the act is amended), we will be empowered to access and pay out funds from bank accounts to beneficiaries without waiting for the letters of administration. That’s the hold-up and the problem here.

“The beneficiaries are thinking that we are the problem. But we are waiting for the national court to give us the ok to distribute the money. It is a difficult process.

“Under the new act, we are allowed some breathing space to help people, widows and orphans.”

Popuna also appealed to everyone to have a will in place to reduce the problem for the Public Curator.

He also suggested that the Public Services Management Act should be amended to make it compulsory for public servants to have a will.

