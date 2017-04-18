Thousands take part in Way of the Cross

By NAOMI WASE

THOUSANDS of Catholics in Port Moresby took part in the Way of the Cross procession last Friday to commemorate the death of Jesus.

The walk led by Catholic youths started at the Don Bosco Technical Institute and finished at Waigani, Mary Queen of the Pacific Parish.

Port Moresby archdiocese youth chaplain Fr Dong Saladaga said the walk was a call for everyone to keep on following Jesus.

“It is for us to imitate his (Jesus) life in our daily lives as Christians and children of God,” he said.

“We believe his words, we believe Jesus and at the same time we need to imitate, we need to be Christ-like and that is to care for our brothers and sisters.”

Saladaga said the passion of Christ was really rooted in salvation where it gave hope to the people who were hopeless and pardoned sinners.

“This walk that we are doing reminds us how Jesus Christ loves us unconditionally by offering himself on the cross for us,” Saladaga said.

He said it was also a reminder for us to be faithful to God.

“God calls us to be good Christians and at the same time he calls us to love our brothers and sisters,” he said.,

Saladaga said that sometimes it was hard to forgive others; there was a chain of revenge and killing because of the unforgiving attitude.

He said it was a call from God to learn to forgive others as God loved us and forgave us.

“May this celebration every year remind people that they are the true sons and daughters of God and they need to imitate Christ,” Saladaga said.

