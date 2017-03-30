Thousands welcome SDA evangelist for end-time events at Mt Hagen

By TONY PALME

THOUSANDS of Seventh Day Adventist Church members lined up the road from Kagamuga airport to the Highlands Agriculture College to welcome evangelist Pastor Doug Batchelor on Tuesday.

The church members were from the Western Highlands Mission, Jiwaka, Hela, Southern Highlands, Western, Sandaun, and missions in Enga, Manus, Madang, Morobe, Simbu and Eastern Highlands.

Others were from the Central Papua Conference, SDA youths, and church members.

The total number was estimated at 200,000.

The SDA band, marching groups, church leaders, police and Kandep MP Don Polye received Doug and his wife Karen at the airport.

They were later escorted in a convoy of vehicles to Hati College. Traffic was halted for one hour as they used the Baisu-Keluwa road.

Western Highlands Mission president Pastor Allen Akili thanked the members for the spectacular reception.

He said the event was to talk about the end-time events.

“As we are entering the 2017 election period, we want to prepare church members and Christians to remain strong in their faith in Jesus Christ and not to be shaken by evil temptations brought about by the election,” he said.

“We also want to campaign for godly leaders to form a godly government that upholds godly principles in this nation.”

Polye, a SDA church member, said PNG needed the message and the arrival of Pastor Batchelor was strategic.

