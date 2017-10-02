Three assistant speakers appointed

THREE assistant speakers have been appointed and Parliament has formed committees to run its affairs in the next five years.

The three are Maprik MP John Simon, Menyama MP Thomas Pelika and Finschhafen MP Reinbo Paita.

Hela Governor Philip Undialu, Southern Higlands Governor William Powi, Sohe MP HenryAmuli and Ijivitari MP Richard Masere are the members of the permanent parliamentary committee on appointments.

East New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga is deputy chairman while Rigo MP Lekwa Gure and Chimbu Governor Michael Dua are members of the committee on broadcasting of parliamentary proceedings.

Henganofi MP Robert Atiafa (chairman), Nuku MP Joseph Sungi (deputy), Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, Daulo MP Poglo Ghate, Okapa MP Saki Soloma, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, and Sohe MP Henry Amuli are members of the permanent privileges committee on constitutional laws in the acts and subordinates, and legislations.

The parliamentary committee on culture and tourism comprises Nawae MP Kennedy Wenge (chairman), Samarai Murua MP Isi Henry Learnard (deputy), Lae MP John Rosso, Middle Ramu MP Johnny Alonk, Bougainville Governor Joe Lera, Usino-Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro and Angoram MP Salio Waipo.

Central Robert Agarobe (chairman), Kundiawa MP William Onglo (deputy), Goroka MP Henry Ame, Sumkar MP Chris Nangoi and Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu are members of the committee on economic affairs. Tewai-Siassi MP Dr Kobby Bomareo (chairman), Central Governor Robert Agarobe, North Bougainveille MP Nakin William and Menyama MP Thomas Pelika are members of the parliamentary committee on emergency.

