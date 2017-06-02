Three charged for wearing police uniform

By REBECCA KUKU

THREE men claimed they were trying to help police when they were arrested and charged with wearing police uniforms and impersonating police.

The three set up a roadblock at the Gordon bus stop area in Port Moresby and were questioning drivers on Wednesday when they were seen by police and arrested.

Arresting officer Kerry Kaman told The National said the men claimed that they were at home when they realised a State of Origin game was on that night and that crime in the city would increase so they decided to wear their police uniforms and help Gordon police.

“The three have been charged and are now been detained at the Boroko police station for illegally wearing police uniform and impersonating police officers,” Kaman said

He called on station commanders in the National Capital District to check and balance their officers.

“The station commanders should be confirming the officers regiment numbers so that impersonators can be flushed out.”

