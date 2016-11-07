Three freed of murder charge

THREE men in East New Britain were acquitted of murder charges after the Kokopo National Court found there were inconsistencies in the evidence against them.

Tom Tomugal, Norris Padiru and Bobby Nick, all from Vunabaur village, were charged with the wilful murder of James Talman.

The prosecution alleged that on Dec 29, 2014 the three men were among others who attacked Talman with offensive weapons, resulting in his death.

Acting judge Thomas Anis in his ruling said the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the three accused were present at the crime scene and that it was them who killed Talman.

He said the prosecution’s evidence did not establish the primary facts and the court found many inconsistencies in regard to facts that had existed immediately before and after the killing.

The court found that the three key witnesses were dishonest.

“With inconsistent evidence given by the three key witnesses, I find that they did not actually witness the killing or saw how the deceased had been killed and that they had given false evidence.”

The judge described the evidence of the witness Sergeant Harry Dale as the lead investigator in the matter as a poor job done.

“The only thing he (Dale) did was arrest the three accused and did not clearly explain how the identification parade was conducted.

“He has shown signs that he may have been biased with his so-called investigation and arrests,” Anis said.

The court heard that during the trial, it was revealed that Dale after the arrest of the three accused, never visited the crime scene or talked to anyone from Ralubang or Sulka village.

Anis said the court could not proceed any further with the case and acquitted the three.

Related