Three freed over murder of man

THREE Engan men facing murder charges in the Waigani National Court on Friday were acquitted because there was insufficient evidence to link them to the crime.

The men were involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of a passenger who was thrown out of the car at the Central Waigani tunnel in Port Moresby on Feb 22, 2015.

Justice Panuel Mogish found Jeffrey Pitu, Jacob Laias and Newman Upas. all from Wapenamanda in Enga, not guilty of the murder of Masket and discharged the three.

Justice Mogish said the State could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that they were physically involved in the death.

Justice Mogish said an arm of the deceased was ripped off by the rail and was found at the tunnel.

Masket was seen drinking alcohol with the defendants at Sabama in Port Moresby until 2am.

It was alleged that the same vehicle was seen at the Kilakila playing filed at 3am. Security guards there saw four men fighting against one man on the field.

It was alleged that at 4am the same vehicle crashed at Waigani.

