Three men get 26 years for rape

By DAPHNE WANI

THE National Court in Waigani has sentenced three men to 26 years in prison after convicting them of raping a woman in distress four years ago.

Lolo Bellamy, 26, from Baidoka village, Bulubulu in Milne Bay, Hobai Haros, 29, and Douba Kapina, 32, both from Morea village, Ihu in Gulfm will each serve 24 years, eight months and seven days in hard labour at Bomana jail.

National Court judge Justice Panuel Mogish made these orders last Wednesday after deducting the time they spent in remand.

Justice Mogish said all the offenders took part in this pack-rape and the extent of their individual participation did not vary in a significant way.

“I consider each should receive the same sentence. Their sentence should increase for the third and fourth count to take into account their clear intentions to persistently rape the victim,” Justice Mogish said.

The court convicted Bellamy, Haros and Kapina in July 8, 2016, on four counts of rape and aggravated rape after a trial.

The only mitigating factor was that they were first time offenders.

The indictment alleged that on Jan 20, 2012, around 10 pm, a fight broke out at a tucker shop at Erima in National Capital District and the victim was struck in the head with a bottle. As a result, she was separated from her friends.

She felt dizzy from the injury when she heard Bellamy call her name. The victim and Bellamy grew up together and she recognised his voice.

Bellamy pretended to assist her and took her over to his residence. While she was waiting for assistance Bellamy called Haros and Kapina over and they packed-raped her.

