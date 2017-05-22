Three ministers resign from government

THREE National Alliance Party ministers in Cabinet submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill last Friday.

They are Correctional Services Minister Jimmy Simitab, Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch and Transport and Works Minister Malakai Tabar (pictured).

Tabar said the party decided to leave the Government because they did not want to be blamed for its economic flaws.

“It is only fair we make our stand clear, especially as ministers in cabinet,” he said.

He is confident that the party has the experience and people to lead the next government.

“We believe we have the experience. The people must stand together and support NA candidates. We need numbers. We need to be invited by the Governor-General,” Tabar said.

He said the party would form a formidable team to manage the economy properly.

The party’s candidates include former Finance secretary Gabriel Yer contesting the Kerowagi Open seat, Dr Misty Baloiloi contesting the Esa’ala open seat, Robert Igara contesting the Milne Bay regional seat, and former ENB provincial administrator Akuila Tubal.

Tabar is confident of retaining his seat in Gazelle.

“Fifteen years as Gazelle MP is enough. I need to get out of the stress box and do something worthwhile for me and my family,” he said.

Tabar said there was confidence his campaign camp.

“I have the support of a whole lot of people that used to stand with my rival in places such as Livuan/Reimber LLG, Toma Vunadidir, Inland and Lassul Baining.”

