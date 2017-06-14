Three nations against 13

PAPUA New Guinea, Vanuatu and Fiji have refused to take part in the PACER-Plus agreement which is said to be signed in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, today.

According to Australian Fair Trade in Investment Network (AFTINET), Vanuatu’s decision to join Fiji and Papua New Guinea to boycott the signing of the trade deal between Australia, New Zealand and now only 11 Pacific island countries showed there were serious weaknesses in the agreement because the three largest Pacific island economies were saying there were no benefits for them.

The Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) is an umbrella agreement between members of the Pacific Islands Forum (the Forum Island Countries plus Australia and New Zealand) which provides a framework for the future development of trade cooperation.

AFTINET Convener Dr Patricia Ranald said: “There has been no independent analysis done about how PACER-Plus will impact on the daily lives of Pacific Islander people and their environment, in each country.”

Radio New Zealand yesterday reported that the Tonga Public Service Association (PSA) had called for a delay in the signing of the PACER-Plus trade and development deal until the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ summit in September.

The PSA’s Mele Amanaki said her organisation was in full support of PACER-Plus but was unhappy with the text.

She said the deal would be detrimental to Tongan businesses and employment opportunities would be harmed.

Amanaki said PACER-Plus serves as a discouragement to potential entrepreneurs and new businesses, while the health of consumers could be affected by an influx of cheaper low quality food products.

PNG’s Trade Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru last August made a strong stand against PNG’s involvement in the agreement.

“PNG will not be a member of PACER-Plus. Australia wants us to go into a trade deal (which) will benefit Australia more,” Maru had said.

“Time has come for us to tell Australia that we need to be taken seriously.

“We have 80 per cent of our young people without jobs. We cannot just jump into agreements that will only benefit Australia and New Zealand”

