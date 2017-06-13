Three people missing at sea

AN Australian man is missing at sea along with two Fijian co-workers after a fishing boat with four people on board sank off the coast of Papua New Guinea.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is helping Papua New Guinea authorities with aerial searches off the coast of Port Moresby for the three men who have been missing since Saturday evening.

It is understood the four men were on a fishing trip when the boat capsized.

One man was rescued and hospitalised with hypothermia after a rescue helicopter spotted him.

The two men from Fiji have been identified as Praneel Nand and Kapil Chand.

The three missing men are all employees of the accountancy firm KPMG.

A spokesperson for the company told AAP yesterday they remained hopeful the men will be found alive despite the treacherous conditions.

According to a report in The Fiji Times yesterday, Chand, 26, had called his dad Jagdish Chand at 6am on Saturday to say he was arranging tickets to return home from PNG.

“He called my daughter-in-law and spoke to her and me.

He said he was going fishing with some of his friends. He said it was a new boat and they would go out and come back,” dad Chand said.

Chand is an employee of KPMG Suva branch.

He was part of a five-member group that left for a fishing trip early Saturday morning.

