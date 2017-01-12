Three policemen charged with threatening

THREE mobile squad police officers stationed at Tomaringa, East New Britain, have been charged with 13 counts of using unlawful and threatening words, threatening to use firearms and assault.

They are expected to appear at the Kokopo district court.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said charges stemmed from an incident at the Tomaringa mobile police barracks in in November last year.

They are senior Sergeant Rupen Konetsi, senior Constable July Tiolam and first Constable Taman Tongina.

The officers were alleged to have been under the influence of alcohol while still in police uniform when they assaulted and threatened another police officer.

The officers were part of Mobile Squad 17.

Tabali said they were released on K200 bail.

They had been suspended from official duties and would be administratively charged soon.

“Discipline is a priority this year. I will not hesitate to ensure police officers who step out of line be dealt with,” Tabali said.

