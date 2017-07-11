Three public servants lose K9,800 in hold-up

ARMED men robbed three Department of Foreign Affairs staff of K9,866 last Friday in front of the Bank of South Pacific (BSP) Waigani branch in Port Moresby, police say.

One of the victims, Bernard Iop, told police that he and his two colleagues were coming out of the bank when three unidentified men robbed them and escaped in a getaway vehicle.

A senior officer at Hohola police station, Ben Trepi, said the robbers were at large and the crime report had been sent to CID officers at Boroko police station and the case would be investigated.

Hohola police station commander Ben Kua said he was not aware of the incident because he had been attending

to general election-related work around the city.

