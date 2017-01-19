Three rescued at sea

THREE men were rescued between Wewak in East Sepik and Manus by an overseas container vessel on Tuesday after drifting at sea for five days, police in Manus say.

Manus acting police commander, Senior Inspector David Yapu said the three men identified as John Passingan, 42, from New Hanover in New Ireland, Anis Ravia, 23, from Ali village in Aitape, Sandaun, and Yoki Polihau, 30, from Laves village, Manus, departed Manus last Thursday and travelled to Wewak on a dinghy to buy betel nut.

With their dinghy loaded with 26 bags of betel nut, they were returning to Manus when one of the engines developed a problem.

They had to use one engine only.

Eventually the boat ran out of fuel and they drifted in the open sea.

On Tuesday at 6am, the container vessel saw them and took them to the Lombrum naval base in Manus at 6.30pm.

“They were all safe and calm, however I am very much concerned about the incident,” Yapu said.

“I strongly appeal to betel nut traders in Manus travelling to other provinces to buy betel nut to stop this business.”

He said their life and safety were paramount, especially travelling out at sea during bad weather and rough sea conditions putting them at risk.

Yapu said the three men were lucky to be rescued by the vessel, otherwise they could have encountered worse.

He said a similar incident occurred in February last year when nine people went missing after their betel nut trade in Manus. On their return journey to Wewak, they encountered the sea mishap and are still missing presumed dead.

Yapu has appealed to the Manus provincial administration to start enforcing the Small Craft Act to penalise boat operators and owners for non-compliance of the law.

