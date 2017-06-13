Three soldiers detained in East New Britain

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THREE soldiers detained at the Kokopo police station in East New Britain are to be sent back to Port Moresby because they are not part of the security forces deployment there.

They were among a group of 23 people, including a woman, sponsored by Namatanai candidate Walter Schnaubelt to fly into New Ireland from Port Moresby.

They were intercepted at Tokua airport by ENB police. Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali told The National that they were informed by New Ireland police commander John Midi and election manager Iven Lakatani that the group was heading to Kavieng.

Tabali and his men were at Tokua on Sunday to arrest the group.

He said the Defence Force headquarters confirmed that the three soldiers – a warrant officer and two corporals – would be sent back to Port Moresby. “In all deployment exercises, the police commissioner must be aware. We know that only 500 soldiers were deployed for the election. These three were not,” Tabali said.

He said they were travelling to Kavieng to be part of Schnaubelt’s team of scrutineers.

Meanwhile Schnaubelt, the National Alliance Party president, said he saw nothing wrong in hiring the former and current soldiers as election observers.

Schnaubelt told The National that he had engaged them as scrutineers.

He said there would be about 25 polling teams at Namatanai and each of them had been assigned to observe one each.

“At no time were these personnel carrying weapons. There were about 22 of them,” Schnaubelts said.

“There is nothing sinister about that. We have about 25 polling teams (at Namatanai).”

