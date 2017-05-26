Three students hit by vehicle

THREE primary school students were hit by a vehicle along Kanage Street at Six Mile, Port Moresby yesterday.

Director of Traffic Operation Acting Superintendent Joseph Joe confirmed that the accident happened between 7am and 8am yesterday.

Joe told The National that the children suffered major injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said the condition of the children was yet to be confirmed but the driver has been arrested.

He said the police had collected the particulars of the female driver and would be waiting for the medical reports from the hospital to formally charge her.

“It is not confirmed whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or not, but it was confirmed that she caused an accident through careless driving.

“We have arrested and interviewed the driver and we are waiting for the medical reports to determine the charges on her,” Joe said.

He said also that the police were yet to collect particulars of the children involved in the accident.

Joe urged parents to walk their children to school to avoid such accidents.

