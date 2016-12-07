Three students win laptops in science fair

BY PHOEBE GWANGILO

Three students from Port Moresby International School have won a laptop computer each from the models they made and presented during the school’s science fair last Friday.

Grade 10 students Alysha Pala and Ramia Takin made biodiesel fuel while Romano Edward Fitzpatrick in Grade 8 came up with aquaponic system.

They competed among 40 groups who are from Grade 7 to 12.

Their laptops were sponsored by Mineral Resource Authority.

Human resource manager Edward Lasisi said it was part of MRA’s corporate social responsibility to promote and partner with not only tertiary institutions but secondary schools as well.

He said the sponsorship demonstrated the authority’s commitments to develop and encourage young Papua New Guineas to venture in into the field of science.

“I was moved by the amount of research and artwork the students put into their display, particularly most of the display resembled the theme: Sustainable Management of the Environment through Science and Technology,” Lasisi said.

“MRA is proud to be the major sponsor of the first prize to the best team and also the dux of the Grade 11 science class for the year.

Science teacher Dr Anuradha Guru said: “Science fair is to really encourage the children to be creative inquisitive, innovative and to learn more.”

Dr Guru said most of the things students have researched and created were not from the syllabus but students were given criteria and they selected a topic based on the theme and they researched it themselves for more than two months.

Like this: Like Loading...