Three suspects in alleged car theft caught by police

THREE suspects who allegedly held up the owner of a vehicle in Lae last week and stole the vehicle were caught by police when the vehicle rolled.

According to police briefs, the incident happened outside Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium when five armed men stole a white four-wheel drive vehicle and drove off towards the Back Road area.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr said three of the suspects were arrested when the vehicle rolled near the Bumayong market

Wagambie said the owner of the vehicle reported the matter to a police unit and it alerted the Tent City police who patrolled the area and nabbed the three.

“Three of them sustained injuries from the crash and were caught by police while two others escaped with their weapons before police arrived,” he said.

Wagambie said the suspects were treated at the Angau hospital.

