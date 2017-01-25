Three-year cycle better: Games manager

By ISAAC LIRI

SINCE the inaugural Papua New Guinea Games (then called the PNG Grassroots Olympics) in 2004, having participating provinces games-ready remains a major challenge according to 7th Games sports directorate head John Susuve.

He said setbacks in the planning and execution for the Kimbe Games (March 18 to April 1) had arose but its was the responsibility of the sports directorate desk under the PNG Sports Foundation.

With the games less than two months away, Susuve all stakeholders had to remain positive and work hard to deliver the Games.

Susuve said complications rose when the Government deferred the event to a new date but then the challenges undertaken by the SDD was to roll with the change. “Our greatest challenge is the provinces not meeting the deadlines for requirements which are expected by the SDD,” Susuve said.

He said despite the challenges that fell on the SDD in the lead up, they were doing all they could in terms of assisting all partners including the host organising committee.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko and PNG Sports Foundation chief executive Peter Tsiamalili Jr also announced the new date for the next Games to 2019 and that it.

The Government took this stance to allow provinces enough time and fair opportunity to receive funding and support.

Susuve said Tkatchenko and the PNG Games Council had reached the decision last November.

