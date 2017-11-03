Three youths shot in land fight

BY REBECCA KUKU

Three youths from Barakau village in Central were shot by rival villagers from Seme on Sunday over a land dispute, says provincial police commander Laimo Asi.

He said a fight began after a dispute over a land mediation “boundary walk” on Monday last week.

A boundary walk is a customary way of land mediation.

“Villagers from Barakau then burned down the market near Seme village on Sunday,” Asi said.

“In retaliation, Seme villagers opened fire on Barakau villagers on Sunday afternoon as they were returning home from their weekend activities.

“Three boys were shot.

“All three were taken to hospital.

“One has been discharged while the other two are still in hospital.”

Asi met with Barakau villagers on Wednesday and asked them not to take matters into their own hands.

He gave Seme villagers until yesterday afternoon to hand in the suspects.

“We have identified the shooters,” Asi said.

“We know who they are and I have called on the Seme villagers to hand the suspects over.”

