Thugs attack family, kill son

By DOROTHY MARK

A GROUP of thugs attacked a family celebrating Christmas in Madang on Sunday killing the eldest son, according to the father.

Father Alfie Mila, from Boda village on Manam Island, said he had invited some members of the Catholic Antioch group from Jomba parish to join his family in a Christmas party at his residence opposite the Gospel Lighthouse Four Square church.

Mila said his son was stoned and hit on the head.

He said they chased the mob away from the house three times. They were under attack from 7pm on December 25 to 3am on December 26.

He tried to call police but would not contact anyone.

Mila said mob returned later with weapons and ransacked his house.

Mila said after the mob left, he found his son lying on the lawn in front of the house.

“It was around 4am when I saw him lying there. I discovered that he was murdered by the mob,” he said.

Mila said he called the police several times but there was no answer.

“In the morning six police vehicles came but the officers said it was Christmas and New Year period so they will investigate after New Year,” Mila said.

“I don’t know why police said that, my son was murdered and police knew the suspects, they are people who live along this street and should be arrested right away, why will they wait until after New Year.”

Attempts to get a police response yesterday were not successful.

