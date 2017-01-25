Thugs damage K9 million water project

ABOUT 7000 people in three villages in the east coast of Namatanai in New Ireland have been without water supply after vandals damaged their K9 million water project.

The villages are Rasese, Namorodu and Sohun.

About 30 youths from Bisapu village in the area were apprehended by a mobile squad unit from Tomaringa Barracks in East New Britain last Tuesday in connection with the damage.

Owner of Dalnan Investment Ltd, donor and contractor of the water supply project, Towarpin Burso, sought the help of police and with the help of communities in Rasese, Namorodu and Sohun, they captured the suspects.

The suspects have been charged for vandalism of the project and are in custody awaiting court appearance.

Burso said the project benefitted 7000 people in the three villages and he could not understand why youths had caused the damage.

He said the project was badly damaged and would cost about K250,000 to fix.

Michael Lamel, spokesman for the Dalnan Group of companies in Namatanai, said: “People were very frustrated” with the vandalism.

“This is not a public or government-provided service but a blessing to everyone and people should appreciate it,” he said.

Lamel said the water supply flowed from the Punpuh Dam into the Southern Cross tank Raulili Estate, where the Allied Career Training Business Secondary School is and down to the school yard and Dalnan head office.

The pipe runs through the Namorodu village and to Rasese, Bisapu and Sohun.

