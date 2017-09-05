Tide changes for Rigo, Central

CONGRATULATIONS Lekwa Gure and Robert Agarobe for your win.

What a wonderful moment of joy to see the tide change and the prayers of the people of Rigo and Central answered.

Governor Agarobe deserves his victory.

He traveled in his helicopter to Rigo’s remote villages, saw their struggles, shook their hands and even cried with them.

Now he has the tools to take development and services back to those remote villages and make life better.

And as for Rigo open MP Gure, all the second votes went to him because of his popularity.

He went to Kwikila High School, and was both prefect and dux there.

Please deal with corruption and give Rigo and Central a new start.

S. Geerunner

Blue Hills

Ex Kwiks

