Tiensten should be released by new PM, replaced by others

STATE prisoner and former Pomio MP Paul Tiensten celebrated Easter behind the prison walls.

He did well for his spiritual and physical well-being.

Firstly, he humbly accepted the court decision and went to prison to serve out his term.

Secondly, he went to prison for an honest mistake.

He authorised payment of K10 million to a proposal put to him by a local businessman to set up a local airline company, named “mangi blo ples”.

He did not benefited materially from the K10 million.

He is serving prison for a mere footnote that the courts considered it as influenced the decision to pay.

Paul Tiensten has set a court precedent so that such is not repeated.

He is a good prisoner of national interest.

Thirdly, he was successfully prosecuted by the Task force sweep set up to fight corruption. The task force sweep went on a massive witch hunt type of operations to investigate, arrest and prosecute government ministers and senior public servants.

Tiensten should be released from prison by the new Prime Minister using the power of mercy and in his place, send those that are still playing up with the system of government.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave

SHP

