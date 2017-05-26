Tigers face an acid test

By JACK AMI

THE Digicel Cup heads into its fourth round on Sunday with competition leaders, Lae Tigers, facing their first real test when they take on the Enga Mioks in Wabag.

After three rounds, the Lae Biscuit Company-backed Tigers are the only unbeaten side but that record may end at the hands of Timothy Lepa’s Mioks, who rarely lose at Aipus Oval.

But if any team can grind out wins on the road, especially in front of hostile crowds, it’s the Tigers, who have the talent but more importantly the resilience and fortitude to get the job done in a variety of conditions.

After seeing off a valiant Port Moresby Vipers 28-18 in Lae last week, the Tigers, under coach Stanley Tepend, have proven they can foot it with the best in the reduced competition.

Halves Mafu Kalas and Charles Martin hold the key to keeping their team’s fortunes in the highlands province.

Aside from the expected battle of attrition between both packs, the playmakers will ultimately dictate what happens on the scoreboard.

Mioks Roger Laka may not play the full 80 minutes but his contribution will need to a good one.

The match is also a meeting of fellow Engans coaches Tepend and Lepa.

“We know that it’s always tough and will be tougher — especially the highlands style of football as usual,” Tepend said of Sunday’s match.

Lepa said defence would be the deciding factor.

“It’s all about doing the right things in attack but we still need to defend strongly and cannot allow the Tigers to dictate the pace,” Lepa said.

Round 4 Fixtures: Sun, May 26 – Mioks v Tigers, Lahanis v Vipers, Muruks v Tumbe, Wigmen v Gurias.

Standings: Tigers 6, Wigmen 4, Muruks 4, Gurias 4, Lahanis 2, Tumbe 2, Vipers 0.

