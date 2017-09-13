Tigers, Gurias did sport proud: Tsaka

PAPUA New Guinea Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka congratulated the Lae Tigers for winning their second consecutive Digicel Cup premiership.

Tigers beat the Gurias 11-10 in extra time after the scores were locked at 10-10 at full time.

“It was one of the best Digicel Cup finals I have seen and I am sure many who were there or watched it on television will agree,” Tsaka said.

“After 95 minutes of football, a field goal was the difference. There can only be one winner but both teams — Lae Tigers and Agmark Gurias —deserve to be commended for their outstanding display of rugby league,” he said. “Congratulations to Stanley Tepend, his coaching staff and players for winning back-to-back Digicel Cup titles,” Tsaka said.

“The win also enables you to defend the Melanesian Cup to be played in Port Moresby early next year.”

Tsaka commended Gurias coach Steven Nightingale, his coaching staff and players for making the grand final.

“It must be heart breaking but you all must be congratulated for your efforts in ensuring the game of rugby league is the winner at the end of the day,” Tsaka said.

PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau said it was a fitting end to a successful season and thanked the fans, sponsors and clubs.

