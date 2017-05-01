Tigers humble Gurias

DEFENDING Digicel Cup champions Lae Tigers handed the Agmark Gurias one of their biggest losses in the opening round of the 2017 season yesterday.

The Tigers hammered the East New Britons 40-0 at the Lae Rugby League grounds.

In the other results, the Goroka Lahanis swooped over the Waghi Tumbe 35-16 in the Eastern Highlands capital while the Hela Wigmen ground out a 20-12 win over the Mendi Muruks at the NFS in Port Moresby on Saturday.

In Wabag, the the Enga Mioks edged the Port Moresby Vipers 16-10 at Aipus Oval.

In Lae, the Tigers were simply too good for the visitors who had no answer for the onslaught as fourplayers each bagged doubles in the nine-try victory.

The halftime score was 12-0.

PNG Hunters players Anderson Benford and Esau Siune as well as captain Mafu Kales and fullback Joe Joshua scored two tries each while Kales kicked two conversions. In Port Moresby, the Wigmen and the Muruks had the honour of playing the curtainraiser to the Intrust Super Cup fixture between the Hunters and the Pride.

Although the game was strewn with erros and a low completion rate there were several standout performers with Wigmen Stanford Tailta, Ian Maliaba, who scored two tries, and Orbert Koim impressing. For the Muruks, despite having Brandy Peter and Nixon Kolo in their ranks, the Southern Highlanders were unable to build pressure or make the most of their opportunities although five-eighth Joe Frank, who scored an individual try, and captain Andrew Ipi played well in a beaten side.

In Goroka, Lahanis half back Robin Soga mustered his side to an impressive win over the Tumbe at Danny Leahy Oval.

Despite conceding the opening try to Michael Timbi, the homeside led by Soga and including Gonzella Urakusie, Bernard Tatsim and Eddie Dafa had enough class to run away with the match. Digicel Cup Round 1 Results: Mioks 16 Vipers 10, Tigers 40 Gurias 0, Lahanis 35 Tumbe 16, Wigmen 20 Muruks 12.

