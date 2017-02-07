Tigers named

LAE Tigers coach Stanley Tepend has named an 18-man side including Kumuls David Loko and Timothy Lomai for their Melanesian Cup rugby league clash with the Nadi Aviators on Feb 18.

The match will be at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, and pits the 2016 Digicel Cup champions against a Fiji side that is a comination of five of the top teams from the Vodafone premiership.

Tepend, pictured,has also included Hunters Junior Rop, Noel Joel, Anderson Benford and Warren Glare in his side as they look to keep the silverware in PNG after the Agmark Gurias claimed the inaugural title in 2015 with a 42-2 drubbing of the Sabeto Roosters in Port Moresby.

With the standard set, Tepend has left no stone unturned in preparing his side – training started on Jan 3.

The former Kumul five-eighth said he was pleased he would be taking a full strength team to Fiji and was sure the Aviators would be just as determined to get a win on their home soil.

The Lae Biscuit-sponsored franchise, who use the brand Snax, have been one of the most consistent sides in the country’s semi-professional competition over the past four seasons but only managed to win the premiership last year with a 14-8 win over the Gurias in Port Moresby.

Tepend said the side would dedicate the match in honour of the Late Sir Henry Chow, who supported the team along with his sons Fabian and Adrian, through their Lae Biscuit Company.

The Chows were present at the Sir John Guise Stadium last September to see their side win their maiden title and the first for a Morobe side since the Lae Bombers claimed the SP InterCity Cup in 2002, beating the Gurias 14-12.

“We’re aware that it won’t be an easy task for us as the Aviators are taking this game very seriously. I hear they’ve got an Aussie rugby league legend helping them out with the coaching in Andrew Johns, so they’re definitely keen,” Tepend said.

“But that just motivates us even more.

“We’re going to their back yard and carrying the PNG flag, so we’re also determined to do this for our fans here as well.

“I think it’ll also be a great opportunity to show the Fijians and the NRL that we also have the talent to play rugby league.

Tepend said his staff had watched footage of the Aviators players and he was impressed with their pack but with Lomai, Loko, Glare and his other Tigers forwards he was poitive about their chances to contain their opposition.

The Hunters contingent – Loko, Joel, Benford and Rop – would join the team in Lae on Saturday and return with the full squad to Port Moresby on Wednesday.

Lae Snax Tigers: 1. Robert Vuai 2. Billy Paul 3. Charles Martin 4. Pasu Awene 5. Anderson Benford 6. Charlie Simon 7. Mafu Kales 8. John Andy 9. Noel Joel 10. Timothy Lomai 11. David Loko 12. Bernard Lama 13. Junior Rop; Reserves: 14. Warren Glare 15. Enoch Sine 16. Wessa Tenza 17. Ryan Kiso 18. Ali Pinda; Officials: Stanley Tepend (coach), Brent McKenzie (assistant coach), Tim Rodgers (team manager), Francis Moya (trainer), Kupun Wisil (trainer), Ian Yano (physiotherapist).

