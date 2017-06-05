Tigers outplay Muruks

By LARRY ANDREW

LAE Tigers fullback Joe Joshua earned his side a valuable two-points for the competition leaders as they beat the Mendi Muruks 16-4 in their Digicel Cup round five fixture at the Lae Rugby League ground yesterday.

Joshua put his body on the line in defence and made several telling breaks to contribute to the home side’s fifth consecutive win of the 2017 season.

Although the Tigers maintained their No.1 spot, coach Stanley Tepend would not have been impressed with the error count.

In a typically bruising encounter, the visitors’ aggression in the opening 20 minutes saw some bone-rattling hits and strong charges as the Muruks Bernard Goma Jr, Nixon Kolo, Julius Yakopa, Senis William and Andrew Ipi looked to hammer the Tigers into submission.

The Tigers smartly weathered the storm and used the ball evenly between their pack and the backline.

Tigers scored the first points through a quick play of the ball by centre Pasu Awane which saw hooker Wesa Tenza find John Andy with a flat ball and the second-rower scored next to the uprights.

Halfback Mafu Kalas collected the extras for a 6-0 lead.

Referee Paul Wani awarded Muruks a penalty in front of the Tigers uprights minutes later after a dangerous tackle on fullback Wesley Vali by Andy. The Tigers enforcer was also placed on report for the tackle.

Vali kicked the goal to reduce the deficit to four points at 6-2 at halftime.

Tigers returned from the recess intent on playing smarter football and Tenza grabbed a four-pointer early in the piece after great run by winger Anderson Benford, who broke down the right edge before off-loading to centre Charles Martin who fed Tenza ended the attacking play.

Kalas converted the try and the Tigers were 12-2 in front.

Winger Enoch Sine put the match beyond doubt with a try late in the game for a 16-2 lead.

The Muruks strangely opted for a late penalty goal through Vali with less than a quarter of the match to play.

Lae Tigers 16 (John Andy, Wesa Tenza, Enoch Sine tries; Mafu Kalas 2 con) Mendi Muruks 4 (Wesley Vali 2 pen) H/T: 6-2 (Tigers) at the Lae Rugby League ground.

Digicel Cup Rd 5 Results: Sun, June 4 – Waghi Tumbe 12 Hela Wigmen 22, Lae Tigers 16 Mendi Muruks 4, Agmark Gurias 22 Port Moresby Vipers 14, Goroka Lahanis 38 Enga Mioks 14.

