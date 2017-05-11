Tigers prove versatile side

DEFENDING Digicel Cup champions are on top of the standings after two rounds of the competition.

In the opening round the Lae Biscuit Company-backed franchise embarrassed the Agmark Gurias 40-0 at the Lae rugby league ground and proved they could also play a grinding style holding off the Hela Wigmen 20-16 last Sunday in Port Moresby.

Despite shedding a portion of their premiership-winning roster, including key forward David Loko to the Hunters over the preseason, Stanley Tepend’s side still had enough class to see off the Helas ina physical encounter.

The Tigers were reined in by a fast-finishing Wigmen outfit to be level at 16-16 halfway through the second half after taking a 12-6 lead into the sheds.

But when his team needed him most, Loko, who was back in the side from the Hunters on a break, pounced in the 71st minute.

That effort proved to be the match-winner for the Lae side which also featured former Kumuls and Hunters forward Timothy Lomai.

Tigers’ try-scorers included centre Pasu Awane, who opening the scoring in the eighth minute, Mafu Kales and Robert Vuai with Enoch Sine converting two for a 16-0 lead.

The Wigmen, spurred on by their fans, hit back through Steven Mark and captain William Mone converted for his side to trail by 10-points at the break.

Wigmen flyer Ian Maliaba crossed to close the gap to 16-10.

Mark bagged his second with draw the scores level as the Wigmen took advantage of some good momentum generated from their pack led by wily veteran Joseph Omai and featuring crowd favourite Obert Koim.

The Tigers pack went up another gear in the final 20 minutes with Lomai, Ali Pinda and John Andy showing the way for their pack to lay the foundation for Loko’s winning four-pointer.

