Tigers pull out of city b’ball

TAMARAWS picked up two competition points on forfeit after 2K Tigers failed to field a team in the PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) on Sunday.

The much-anticipated main match did not eventuate following the last-minute withdrawal of 2K Tigers from the competition.

PMBL president Lawrence Lahari confirmed yesterday that 2K Tigers wrote to PMBL advising that they would not take part anymore due to refereeing issues.

However, PMBL met quickly to resolve the matter by asking PMBL teams to send in “points of emphasis” on what rules they wanted more emphasis on.

A few teams suggested the use of expatriate referees from the Filipino Basketball Association PNG (FAPNG) and this was also looked into.

Lahari said PMBL has tried everything to talk to 2K Tigers to remain in the competition but they have not been available.

“We are hoping to rectify this so they can rejoin competition this weekend,” he said.

Lahari said after the incident between 2K Tigers and Southern Flames, there has been great improvement in refereeing.

This was emphasised by Emperador players after their game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KSS Flames proved too strong for Chariots, easily winning 118-51 while Emperador maintained their top spot on the competition ladder with a 70-34 win over West Jokers.

