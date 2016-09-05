Tigers roar over Gurias

THE Snax Lae Tigers claimed their own slice of rugby league history on Saturday with an 14-8 win over the Agmark Gurias in the Digicel Cup grand final at the Sir John Guise Stadium, Port Moresby.

Heading into the 2016 decider after winning their third consecutive minor premiership, the pressure was on coach Stanley Tepend’s men to produce for the Tigers faithful, many of whom had made the trek down to the nation’s capital for the season finale.

The Lae Biscuit Company-sponsored side, who entered the semi-professional competition in 2010, simply out-muscled the Gurias to bag their first title, with Tepend saying his side had finally accomplished what they set out to do three years ago.

“We’ve waited three years for this and finally, it was a really close game there and the Gurias, they’re a champion team and I think our boys executed what we talked about and it really feels staisfying,” Tepend, who was mobbed by Tigers fans after the match, said.

“We’ve ticked all the boxes now and the history books have been rewritten and hopefully this means more success for the club to come in the future.”

Despite conceding the first try to Gurias winger William Aquila in the ninth minute, the Tigers gained the ascedency throughout most of the opening half and were rewarded with a four-pointer to winger Anderson Benford in the 31st minute courtesy of a David Loko cut out pass that found its mark.

Hooker Noel Joel converted from the sideline and the Tigers held a 6-4 lead before the former Hunters squad member dived over from close range in the 39th minute and converted his own try for a 12-4 lead at the break.

The loss of attacking lynch pin Stanley Olo in the 29th minute had the Gurias in disarray but halfback Longinus Daungia deputised at dummy half while five-eighth Francis Paniu and fullback Konie Bernard were more prominent at first reciever.

The second half was a more even affair with the Tigers holding out the East New Britons until the 70th minute when Aquila grabbed his second but Elipas Pidik missed his second attempt at goal and the Gurias had to be content trailing 12-8.

Tigers halves Mafu Kales and Charlie Simon controlled their sets well enough to see out the remaining minutes and Joel, in a man-of-the-match performance, added the icing on the cake with a 76th minute penalty goal to stretch the lead out to six points.

Gurias coach Steven Nightingale put the loss down to a high error count and the fact that his side could not maintain pressure on the Tigers.

“There were too many dropped balls in the first half and that’s where they got those their two tries from,” Nightingale said.

“If we didn’t dropped the balls, who knows what could’ve happened but full credit to the Tigers boys.

“Stanley and his boys done very well and probably deserved winners, they’ve been there three times at the top and just come up short every time so third time lucky and full credit to them.”

Lae Tigers 14 (Anderson Benford, Noel Joel tries; N Joel 2 con, pen) Agmark Gurias 8 (William Aquila 2 tries) at the Sir John Guise Stadium, Port Moresby. H/T: 12-4 (Tigers).

