Tigers see off West, Royals overpowered by Panthers

KONE Tigers scored a crucial 10-4 win over West in the split round of the Port Moresby rugby league last Sunday at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

Leading 4-0 at half time with an unconverted try by winger Win Yaipupu, the Tigers looked to be on course for victory and a chance to climb into the top five but West hit back with an unconverted try in the second half through centre Biga Galama.

But the Tigers held their composure to get the win with winger Chris Paul scoring the match-winner midway through the half.

In the women’s competition, Paga Panthers remained undefeated after holding off a fast-finishing Royals 22-16 at the PNG Football Stadium last Sunday.

The reigning premiers Royals were over-powered by a determined Panthers unit led by flyer Catherine Anjo, who bagged a hat-trick of tries in an impressive performance.

Royals scored first through fullback Freda Waula and winger Martha Molowia followed through with another try for their side to push the blues to a to 16-6 at halftime.

