THE Kone Tigers upset Tarangau 10-4 in their Port Moresby Rugby League split round pool A fixture at the National Football Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers’ solid defence frustrated the Tarangau outfitover most of the game but errors saw them concede a try.

It was the man-of-the-match performance from prop Oxx Jacob and five-eighth James Kapi that steered the Tigers to victory.

Tigers led 6-0 at half time with a four pointer to hooker Dobby Michael which was converted by Kapi.

The punishing raids from props Jacob, Junior Wak, Eddie Wawa, Jeremy Wakai and Jericho Bulda added pressure on the opposition line.

Tarangau, lead by Junior Levi, Barry Pekaea, John Giru and Patrick Opo, were forced to work overtime on defence.

They were without star halfback Solomon Pokari, who was replaced by McKenzie Buka to link up with Simon John but their efforts were defused by the Tigers defence.

Tigers later scored an unconverted try through Jacob but Kapi was unsuccessful with his boot.

Several minutes later Tarangau were rewarded with a try to big Barry Pekaea to trail 10-4 until the final buzzer.

In the other encounter, Magani edged out Defence 12-10 in a thriller.

Reigning premiers Hohola Flies dumped Kone Storm 24-6, while North Build Brothers thrashed Northern Motel Butterflies 16-0.

Only four games remain before the top eight teams are determined for the playoffs.

