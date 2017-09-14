Tilau appointed West Sepik administrator

Conrad Tilau has been appointed acting West Sepik provincial administrator following a provincial executive meeting on Monday.

Tilau replaces former administrator Henry Norm whose contract expired in July this year.

Governor Tony Wouwou, who announced the appointment in a media statement, said the public servants were the machinery in service delivery and must put the interest of the province’s people first.

Wouwou urged all public servants in the province to put aside their differences and work together for the benefit of the province.

He explained that because of the elections there was no provincial executive council meeting convened to appoint an acting provincial administrator. He said Norm had not followed the right procedures and processes to reapply for the position.

He urged Norm to immediately vacate the office and make way for the incoming acting provincial administrator.

Like this: Like Loading...