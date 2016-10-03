Time to address increase in child abuse

IT has now got to my nerves to read about the ongoing child abuses in the country.

What is this implying? Child abuse, either physically or sexually, is increasing in the country.

Where do we think our country will be heading in the future with such implications?

Young girls as young as 11 and 12 years old are lured into sex by men well into their 40s and 50s. This is not good.

I believe that those reported to police is only a tip of the iceberg.

Many teenage girls are being threatened if they report such abuses.

I condemn such actions.

If the penalty of such acts are not taken seriously by the court, this problem will not be minimised.

I do not like to see young girls living with fear in their own country.

I urge the police and even the judges to come down hard on such selfish people. Do not let them get away.

Let them face the full penalty and even putting them in prison for more than 10 years will be proper.

Just imagine if your sister or daughter is treated like this.

We must find means and ways to minimise sexual abuse and even physical abuse of our children.

Glen Burua,

Divine Word Uni, Madang