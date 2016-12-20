About time airport was upgraded

IT has taken far too long for work on the Kundiawa Airport in Chimbu to be completed.

The airport upgrading started in 2014 and is yet to be finished.

The travelling public and businesses cannot bear any more delay.

People in Chimbu have been denied air travelling to and from Kundiawa for a long time now.

The National Airport Corporation and provincial government must explain what is the causing delay.

Flying out to Port Moresby via Mt Hagen and Goroka is not as safe as flying out from Kundiawa.

Landslips and road blocks had caused travellers to miss their flights in Goroka and Mt Hagen. This also causes extra transport fees.

More burden is now placed on the travelling public was the introduction of airport departure fees.

The Government must rescind this monster tax burden.

The New Year is fast approaching and tertiary students from Chimbu will encounter hiccups when travelling via Mt Hagen, Goroka and even Lae.

We do not want to see our students being given second preference to travel from other departure points.

Bear in mind that 2017 is also a national election year and the election fever will be running high.

Election operations require good roads and airstrips so Kundiawa Airport should be completed in time for this very busy period next year.

Benjamin Knazack

Chimbu

