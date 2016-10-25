Time to cut down number of parties

PNG has record number of political parties. As the country matures and advances on the political front, we should be thinking about merging smaller parties with the larger ones. Most political parties in PNG do not have an established base and network throughout the country. Some parties rent hotel rooms or guest houses to do their business during election period and go into hiding when the season is over. Have some tougher rules so that if and when a political party is established it follows those regulations and comply with them. Establishing a political party should not be a seasonal thing but a properly organised and managed entity. There should be regulations to safe guide party affiliation and voter membership. If I am a PNG Party candidate or voter I should only promote and support that party and jump from party to party to suit my political whims. This will eliminate the usual chaos after an election.

Peter Akori, Okapa, EHP